The crucial moment for clarity isn’t when you say it.

It’s when people repeat it when you’re not in the room.

When someone uses your words to explain the plan to their team.

Or to make a decision.

Or to push something forward without checking back.

Will they get it right?

Will it click for them?

Will it make sense?

That, to me, is the real test:

Can your message live on without you?

It flips your approach to how you prepare your message upside down.

You stop wasting hours perfecting your words.

And start listening for theirs.

You stop crafting the perfect argument from your perspective.

And start building a path from theirs.

You stop sounding corporate and professional.

And start using plain and simple words.

Here’s a simple question you can ask yourself:

What will they pass along?

Not what should they, but what will they pass along?

Keep lighting the path!