You’d think the secret to clarity is finding the perfect words.

It’s not.

It’s having the courage to cut everything else.

The clever line you loved? Gone.

The extra context that makes you feel smart? Gone.

The slides you spent hours on? Maybe gone too.

Almost always, clarity isn’t about what you add.

But about what you’re willing to give up.

And that’s why it’s hard.

Not because you don’t know enough.

Because you know too much…

and you’re afraid to leave any of it behind.

But here’s the truth:

Every extra word competes with your point.

Every added slide weakens the signal.

Clarity means stripping it down—

until only what matters remains.

And when that’s all that’s left?

People finally have a chance to get it.

(And so, act on it.)

What was the toughest thing you had to leave behind so your message could land?

Keep lighting the path!