The cost of persuasion

What’s wrong with persuasion?

It works. When you do it right, apply all the tricks and psychological hacks, chances are you’ll win them over.

It gets you the agreement. They say yes. You’ve clearly won.

And that’s the problem.

Because persuasion gets you what you wanted.
But did it get them what they needed?

You wanted their approval.
But did you get ownership?

You wanted them to act.
But did you get commitment?

So later, when it gets tough,
when the doubts creep in,
when priorities shift…

Will they stick with it? Or delay it?
Or simply do something else?

That’s the cost of persuasion.

It feels like progress.
But it’s not the kind that lasts.

Because it was always your idea.
And never fully theirs.

Leaders who light the path don’t bother with persuasion.

They aim to speak so clearly, others see for themselves why it matters.

To them.

And once they do, they’ll act.

Keep lighting the path!

