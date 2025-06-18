If everyone on your team stopped talking for a day, would the strategy still be obvious in their actions?

If not, I don’t think you have a strategy.

You have a slide deck.

Strategy shows up in the choices you make.

Your priorities.

Your behavior.

In other words: in what people actually do.

Not in what they say they’d do.

Or in what they really meant to do.

Or the fancy sounding ambitions they’ll never do.

Words can gloss over this. We’re good at coming up with good sounding stuff that pretends we’re making progress.

But what ultimately matters is: What actions do those words lead to?

Let’s take this thought a little further:

→ What would someone see if they watched your team for a day without hearing a single word?

→ What’s the clearest action your strategy should spark? Is everyone aware of it? And would they know it when they see it?

→ If your team had to explain the strategy without slides, what example would they point to?

Curious what comes up for you.

And I’d love to hear your thoughts on this.

Keep lighting the path!