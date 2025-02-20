Does your message create an Of-Course Effect?

There are aha moments.

And then there’s an of-course moment.

Here are five signs yours has that potential:

✓ It catches people off guard.

It doesn’t just sound good. It’s an unexpected twist on something they always took for granted.

✓ It feels obvious in hindsight.

You can’t unsee it. It makes you wonder why you never put it that way before.

✓ You don’t need to sell it.

You say it out loud, and instead of resistance, you see people pause.

They don’t argue. They lean in.

✓ It keeps coming back.

Days later, the idea is still with you.

And when you test it in conversation, people repeat it back to you.

✓ It makes you want to act.

Not because you should, but because you can’t ignore it anymore.

When your message creates an of-course moment, it feels like a point of no return.

You have arrived. Or more precisely: your audience has arrived.

They don’t want to go back.

You can stop persuading because you’ve started to resonate.

The above checklist is taken from my new workbook which guides you to confidently check each box. It’s free for everyone who owns “The PATH to Strategic Impact” and only $5 for everyone else (get it here).

Is your message so eye-opening, it drives people mad that they haven’t seen it quite that way before?

Keep lighting the path!