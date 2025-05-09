Have you ever settled for consensus because it felt easier than saying the uncomfortable truth out loud?

We all have.

And often it feels like progress in the moment.

The plan sounds good enough.

No one raises another concern that would pause the process.

So we move on.

Finally.

But then, at some point… someone quietly questions the direction. Others openly debate about what was “agreed.”

Clearly, something’s off and everyone can feel it.

That meeting clarified nothing. It just covered the tension below the surface.

Of course, we don’t do this because we’re careless.

It happens because we care.

About keeping the team moving.

About not being “that person” who slows things down.

About keeping the energy up.

But every time we choose that kind of comfort, we trade progress for it.

That’s not clarity.

It’s ambiguity in a nicer outfit.

Scrum doesn’t need more consensus.

It needs courage.

It needs words that drive progress … even when it’s messy. Even when it’s hard.

