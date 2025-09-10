The AHA Effect Explained

This is something I’ve been meaning to do for years. And many of you have asked me to. So, here it is.

What if your presentation created an aha so strong, people walked out seeing things in completely new light?

That’s the power of the aha effect. It’s what my first book The AHA Effect was all about. That moment where a problem suddenly feels simple. Where confusion turns into clarity. Where people not only understand you, but see the world differently because of what you said.

Unfortunately, the book itself is only in German, but for years many of you have asked me for an English version.

Well, it’s still not there but I’ve put together something that comes very close.

I’ve created a 15 min video of the book’s core ideas, the very essence of the AHA effect.



Full disclosure: This video is AI generated by Google’s NotebookLM (except for the intro and outro which I recorded afterwards). The ideas are mine, but the words and voices you’ll hear later in the video are not. I wanted to try this format to make the ideas accessible to you in the simplest way possible.

I think it turned out pretty great and I hope it has some aha moments for you, too.

Let me know how you like it. What was the most unexpected insight for you?

Keep lighting the path,

Michael