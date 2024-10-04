Taking action

Why do some strategies sound brilliant in the boardroom but never take off in the real world?

It’s because the idea of a strategy isn’t enough.

Acting on that idea is what makes the leap happen.

If the actions aren’t clear, the strategy is worthless.

Thinking up the strategy is one thing.

But the real challenge is getting the team to act according to the strategy. That’s a completely different thing.

Which means:

Communication makes the difference.

Is it

→ Plain and simple (so that everyone understands it)?

→ Actionable (so that everyone sees how to act on it)?

→ Transformative (so that it encourages bold moves)?

→ Heartfelt (so that everyone embraces it)?

It’s a mistake to think that the course of your organization is shaped by the boardroom resolution. It’s much more the sum of the thousands of tiny choices and actions that follow from it.

Each team member, from yourself making acquisitions to the junior drafting prototypes, contributes to the journey.

If you want your team’s actions aligned, you need to light them the PATH!

So, how many of your team members truly understand the essence of your strategy and can act on it with clarity and conviction?

(The “PATH to Strategic Impact” is out now! Click to take a look inside.)