It’s Monday. Status update day in many teams.

But listen closely …

you’ll hear a lot of words that sound like progress but without any actual progress.

Because somewhere along the way, “status update” stopped meaning “how far we’ve come”.

And started meaning “how good we sound”.

It’s about protecting (if not pushing) personal status, rather than monitoring project status.

No wonder real problems stay hidden.

What does “status update” mean in your team?

Keep lighting the path!