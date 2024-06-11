Book a call
Can you trust your team?

You can’t trust your team.

I mean, you gave them the freedom to make choices. But they didn’t make the right ones. Certainly not how you would have decided. Wasn’t that obvious? Past experience is proof that you can’t trust your team.

Or wasn’t it so obvious after all?

What if the goal wasn’t specific enough?
What if the why wasn’t shared?
What if their choice was a good one, only different?
What if your communication wasn’t clear?
What if they saw something you didn’t?

Obvious to you isn’t necessarily obvious to them. And vice versa. If your team doesn’t make the choices that you hoped they would make, consider

  • whether your communication was clear
  • whether their choice might actually be good
  • whether they really had the freedom to make choices

