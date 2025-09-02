Subscribe

The “real” meeting

Clarity is when a meeting ends and no one needs the “real” meeting afterward.

It’s when the targets are missed and you can still say it out loud.
It’s when the slide shows the gap, not the sugar-coating.
It’s when the nods in the room mean understanding, not pretending.

It’s when disagreement still leads to a next step.
It’s when the team walks out aligned, not divided.
It’s when the hallway chatter matches the official decision.

It’s when meetings stop being theater.
And start creating progress.

