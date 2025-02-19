How to say it so it matters

I’m excited to share something new with you today.
If you’ve ever had a message that felt huge to you but somehow didn’t land, this is for you.
What makes a message matter?
I believe it comes down to three things:
→ It connect dots in ways that change how people see things.
→ It resonates because it feels true.
→ And it spreads because it’s worth repeating.
What would change if your message did that?
What if you could find words that make it truly matter?
I wrote this little workbook to guide you towards these words.
It’s filled with the most powerful prompts from 17+ years of working with my clients – questions that have helped them shift perspectives and resonate strongly.
It’s a workbook in the literal sense of the word. The info itself is a quick read, but it will be infinitely more useful when you actually do the work. Fill out the blanks. Answer the prompts.
The outcome will be very rewarding.
I also wanted to make this super accessible.
→ It’s free for everyone who bought or will buy “The PATH to Strategic Impact” (just check the book’s resources section)
→ It’s only $5 for everyone else: Check it out.
Keep lighting the path!
__
PS: This is the first in a series of supplementary material for “The PATH to Strategic Impact”! But it’s just as useful as a standalone workbook on one of the most overlooked principles in communication, no matter what you want to communicate.