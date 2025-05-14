If you want people to move,

here’s a wild thought:

Light them a path they actually want to go.

Of course, you could try other methods:

→ Print it on coffee mugs and call it culture.

→ Film a dramatic launch video with slow-motion drone shots.

→ Add a leaderboard to “gamify engagement.”

→ Blame “resistance to change.”

→ Hope they’ll just “get it” eventually.

And sometimes that works.

But mostly, it doesn’t.

People move when the direction feels right and makes sense to them.

Make that obvious, using plain and simple words, and there’s no need for motivational theatre.

Keep lighting the path!