The brutal truth

To get serious about your strategy communication, this is the question you need to explore:

→ If you asked every member of your team what the essence of your strategy is, what would each of them say?

The response can be brutal.

But by facing that truth, you’ve made the first step to improving it.

Now you know.

Now you can tweak it.

Now you can start building your PATH.

Wayne Brown and I had a wonderful conversation on his podcast The ET Project about the four PATH principles.

Near the end, he asked me if there was one piece of advice I could give to get started with the PATH. And I think it’s that question from above.

I highly encourage you to listen to the full episode. It’s a great place to start for an overview of the four PATH principles.

Now go ask your team!

PS: By the way, what if I asked you? Could you give a plain and simple answer? What’s the essence of your strategy?