Repetition gets a bad rap.
But last time I checked,
nobody got tired of hearing ‘I love you.’
Is there a message your audience would love to hear more often? Something they deeply resonate with?
Keep lighting the path!
Repetition gets a bad rap.
But last time I checked,
nobody got tired of hearing ‘I love you.’
Is there a message your audience would love to hear more often? Something they deeply resonate with?
Keep lighting the path!
Here’s a list of books that I recently enjoyed. Everything is figureoutable – In a time where all of us need to figure out tons
A few of the things that people do during a presentation: listen carefully to what’s being said plan their next vacation answer emails apply what
Reminder: Authenticity is in the eye of the beholder. It’s not your call, it’s theirs. No matter how “authentic” you think you are, it’s their