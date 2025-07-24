It’s less about the raw number



There’s this superhero kind of person who never seems to make a mistake.

You point out a number that’s clearly wrong.

They come up with some nebulous broader picture.

You investigate into that picture.

And suddenly they pull out an obscure stat from a famous university.

They seem to be in full control.

On top of things.

Clearly knowledgable and well informed.

It’s almost impressive.

Until you realize that’s it’s all just their magic fog.

There’s really no point in arguing with them.

The clearer you get, the more fog they’ll produce.

Instead, focus on the room.

On the people quietly wondering if they are the only ones confused.

State what is clear.

Say it simply.

Help them see through the fog.

Because the Obfuscator’s fog only works when everyone lets it.

You could be the one who doesn’t.

Keep lighting the path!