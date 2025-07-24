Subscribe

It’s less about the raw number


There’s this superhero kind of person who never seems to make a mistake.

You point out a number that’s clearly wrong.
They come up with some nebulous broader picture.

You investigate into that picture.
And suddenly they pull out an obscure stat from a famous university.

They seem to be in full control.
On top of things.
Clearly knowledgable and well informed.

It’s almost impressive.
Until you realize that’s it’s all just their magic fog.

There’s really no point in arguing with them.
The clearer you get, the more fog they’ll produce.

Instead, focus on the room.

On the people quietly wondering if they are the only ones confused.

State what is clear.
Say it simply.
Help them see through the fog.

Because the Obfuscator’s fog only works when everyone lets it.

You could be the one who doesn’t.

Keep lighting the path!

Check out my new book
The PATH to Strategic Impact

Get the free “In a nutshell” version

Get The Art of Communicating in your inbox.
Short and actionable posts on how to find words that drive action.

I value your privacy. No spam. Just “Great stuff, brilliantly articulated” (to use the words of longtime reader David).

Read More

Getting likes

Speaking of what you want to be known for: Make content around that, not what your audience is giving you likes for. What works in

Read »

In awe

If the next step isn’t obvious, your strategy isn’t clear.No matter how brilliant it sounds. Too often, leaders try to craft visions that inspire awe

Read »

A costly myth

There’s a costly myth out there: That the best strategies are intellectually dense and complex. But here’s the truth about strategy:→ It’s not a measure

Read »