Oh no, you have to raise prices

We both know what happens when you raise prices.

People go quiet … and you suddenly hear every possible doubt in the room even if nobody says a word.

They are not buying the story.

Eyes narrow a little.

Someone sits back.

They start doing silent math in their head.

Not financial math.

Trust math.

Most leaders do not have the words for that moment.

They have numbers to justify the increase.

They have decks to proactively debunk the rebuttals.

They have logic and charts and operational detail.

But when a customer hears they will pay more, none of that lands. They want something simple and human.

And leaders often cannot say it.

Which is the real problem. Not the increase itself. The moment where the leader tries to speak and the customer no longer hears reason. Only cost.

That is the moment that decides everything.

Do you have the words for it?

Keep lighting the path,

Michael

PS: This is exactly the kind of situation we solve in a Clarity Lab. I’ve just opened up a few spots in January.