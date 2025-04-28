

Many messages fail not because they’re unclear,

but for being clear about the wrong thing.

They answer questions no one was asking.

They solve a problem people don’t think they have.

They show a path forward but not the reason to take it.

That can be incredibly frustrating (on both sides).

But you know what’s even more frustrating?

Believing it’s a clarity problem …

and then working twice as hard to clarify that thing even more.

Including a graph.

Adding more examples.

Tightening the wording.

(Perhaps watching a couple of YouTube videos with hacks to give the message more punch.)

But whatever we do, nothing.

Here’s the part we don’t like to admit:

The problem wasn’t how we said it.

The problem was what we chose to shine a light on.

To me, that’s good news. Because it means you can stop persuading harder.

“Simply” turn the spotlight around, from why it matters to you to why it (also) matters to them.

So you can resonate stronger …

It’s a world of a difference when you don’t just say, “Here’s what I think.” but make others say, “That’s exactly what I needed to hear.”

Keep lighting the path!