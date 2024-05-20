“No, you don’t have to do it like that.”

Often, when I say these words to one of my clients, you can almost see the shackles breaking apart, scattering in every direction.

Free!

Finally!

Free to speak in a way that’s true to who you are.

To speak with a passion that can actually be seen.

So that people understand how much you care.

So that they feel why the topic is so important to you.

Time and again, I encounter these mental shackles that someone has imposed on us.

“You have to speak like this!”

“You need more serious language!” “You have to use this structure!”

“You must start with an anecdote!”

…

The truth is you don’t have to do any of that.

People love you because of who you are and how you do things. Not because of who you’re not and how others do it.

We don’t need another polished copy of all the supposed must-dos of the world. (Not to mention that what works for one person doesn’t necessarily work for another.)

People are simply too different,

topics too varied,

audiences too diverse.

Knowing the rules is certainly helpful.

Understanding why they work, too.

But it’s even more important to figure out what’s right for you. Finding words that feel good to use and saying them in a way that feels true to who you are.

That is far more valuable than other people’s best practice.