Are you a ‘real’ leader?

Most of us learned early what a ‘real’ leader is supposed to look like. And most of us believed it.

We think of the person who takes control of the room. The one with the plan. The one who speaks with a strong voice and gives rallying speeches.

But.

Some of the most effective leaders you will ever meet do not look like that at all.

They do not push hard. They do not shout urgency. They do not flood you with energy.

They do something quieter and far more dangerous to the status quo.

They make things make sense and feel right.

And that clarity beats the other guy’s strength. It’s not even close.

The first issue of “What the Best Leaders Say” dropped yesterday. It’s about a small, but important line that sounds almost ridiculously obvious when you write it down, but if we’re honest, it’s super rare and most people never really say it – or if they do, they hardly ever truly mean it.

But the ones who do mean it, change the conversation. The title of the first issue is “How You Know You’re One of Them” and it comes with an action guide that helps you apply the lessons to your leadership.

Keep lighting the path,

Michael