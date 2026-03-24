Making your messages easy to agree

Why do so many messages get polite applause but don’t change anything at all?

Applause happens when a message is easy to accept.

Action happens when a message is impossible to ignore.

People obsesses over the first but too often neglect the second.

They work hard to make their case as easy to agree as possible.

They predict objections and proactively address them.

They care deeply that the logic holds and people understand it effortlessly.

But understanding is passive.

→ If your audience can agree with you without changing anything, they will.

If you want action, your message needs both:

Logic — so people understand what you’re saying.

Urgency — so they can’t ignore what it means.

The latter means, you need to make them feel something.

Show me the data, but also show me why it matters. Now. For me.

Explain the plan, but also make me feel the cost of ignoring it.

Without that emotional friction, the sense that something’s at stake, agreement is the easy way out.

That’s exactly what we work on in a Clarity Lab. I’ve just opened a few spots in the coming weeks.

Keep lighting the path,

Michael