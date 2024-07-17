Making it feel effortless

Great communication often feels effortless.

Even though it’s usually far from it.

It takes significant effort to make your communication feel effortless.

Interestingly, much of that “effort” involves learning to let go …

… most importantly of the urge to impress.

The urge to impress leads us to try harder than we need to.

For example, we look for words that sound more spectacular. Somehow we don’t trust in the idea to stand on its own.

We look for gestures to signal more confidence. Somehow we don’t trust in our appearance to signal that on its own.

But it feels unnatural. We don’t believe in these words ourselves. And the gestures? Don’t feel like us.

Which means. Even more effort.

The great communicators I’ve met throughout my career break that pattern. They look not for fancier words but clearer words. Usually that means simpler words.

They don’t look for body language to mask their lack of confidence but for words that boost their confidence. So that they can show up as someone who actually believes in what they say.

It took them effort to get there. The words you truly believe in aren’t always easy to find.

But when you do find them, they help tremendously in making your communication feel effortless.