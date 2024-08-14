Let your message fly

I’m back from my vacation and we’ve enjoyed some beautiful days at the beach.

One thing that I could do for hours at a beach is watch kites fly in the sky.

I think they carry an important lesson for communication.

How do kites fly? You need to work with the wind.

One thing that you cannot do with kites is that you could just wish them to fly. Or command them to fly.

You need the skills to work with the wind. To really feel the wind and then navigate it to really dance with the wind. Once you do that, you can have them fly beautiful figures in the air. It feels effortless.

That’s pretty similar to communication. When you have a message that’s near and dear to your heart, you cannot just wish it to fly. You cannot throw it up in the air and hope that your audience will resonate with it.

You need to adapt and use all your skills to resonate deeply with that audience that’s sitting in that room at that particular day.

Just like a kite needs to adapt to how the wind blows in that moment at that spot.