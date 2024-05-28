Is less more?

Less isn’t more.

(Obviously!)

Personally, I never thought that less itself was a worthwhile goal.

“Less but better” is.

Fewer words, but more carefully chosen.

Fewer messages, but with a much sharper focus on one goal.

Fewer features, but more specifically tailored to a specific customer problem.

Less means you have more attention for what really matter.

Less means you can get a few things right rather than many things so-so.

Less means you can make a massive leap in one specific direction rather than spreading yourself thin in multiple.

The point isn’t less.

The point is what less enables.

What’s one area where you can do less but better today?