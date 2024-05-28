Book a call
Search
Close this search box.

Is less more?

Less isn’t more.
(Obviously!)

Personally, I never thought that less itself was a worthwhile goal.

“Less but better” is.

Fewer words, but more carefully chosen.
Fewer messages, but with a much sharper focus on one goal.
Fewer features, but more specifically tailored to a specific customer problem.

Less means you have more attention for what really matter.

Less means you can get a few things right rather than many things so-so.

Less means you can make a massive leap in one specific direction rather than spreading yourself thin in multiple.

The point isn’t less.
The point is what less enables.

What’s one area where you can do less but better today?

Get Daily Insights on The Art of Communicating for Free

Read More

Let’s try something new

When something doesn’t work, it’s tempting to start over and try a different solution for our problem. Let’s try something new! And it might work.

Read »

Making the right choices

Ultimately, the course of an organization is determined by the sum of thousands of choices that each member in the organization makes each and every

Read »

Daily insights on
The Art of Communicating

Find the right words and
make a bigger impact!!
You can opt-out any time but I think you’ll really like what you get. Please see my privacy terms.