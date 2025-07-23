Subscribe

Irresistible Communication

Season 3 of my podcast is starting today.
This time with video.

It’s still the usual format:
2 minutes, one idea.

Because we still have more than enough long form podcasts.
I’m sure, you already have your favorite one.

But what if today, you don’t have time for long form?
No patience for minute-long intros?
What if you just want some quick inspiration?
Perhaps with an unexpected insight?

That’s what “Irresistible Communication” is for.
Tiny episodes, big impact.

In your favorite app or on YouTube.

New episodes drop every Wednesday.

Keep lighting the path!

