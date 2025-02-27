Deep conversations

You’re invited! The 3rd edition of “The Leaders Light the Path Session” will be on March 11th.

Pam wrote about the previous edition:

“I loved the depth, the conversation – how everyone listened – the intent in answering your questions and everyone else’s. Your summations were thoughtful, requiring us to dig deep.”

Others have called it a relaxed format and a great moment for reflection.

Don’t expect a lengthy presentation and over-complicated frameworks. We’re more interested in conversations and real, actionable ways to help you find better words.

This time, it will be all about clarity:

→ The shift that turns vague ideas into compelling messages

→ How to make your message easy to remember and impossible to ignore

→ How to say exactly what needs to be said… nothing more, nothing less

March 11th | 11am Eastern · 5pm CET | Zoom

Whether you want to drive change, unite people around a vision, or ensure your words spark action instead of hesitation, this session will help you communicate with irresistible clarity.

It’s highly interactive, in a small group setting with like-minded peers.

Would love to see you there.

It’s free but seats are limited! Reserving your spot is easy, though. Simply reply to this email (I prefer the process to be as plain and simple as possible).

Keep lighting the path!