Ridiculously effective communication

Perhaps the most underrated habit in communication is to look for the plain and simple words.

People think that fancy words will persuade better.

Others think that jargon will make them appear more professional.

Some are simply careless and never really bother translating the boardroom jargon.

And some, believe it or not, still consider it a badge of honor when half the room can’t follow because they juggle heavy words and complex sentences.

But.

When you think about it, what makes your communication ridiculously effective is something very different:

→ Make it easy for people to understand you.

Keep lighting the path,
Michael

