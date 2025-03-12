If you’re resisting visibility, read this.

You don’t want to “market yourself.”

You don’t want to “play the game.”

You don’t want to be another voice chasing attention.

I get it.

Though, what if you’re not resisting visibility but the way most people do it?

You don’t want to be loud just because others are.

You don’t want to dumb things down.

You don’t want to oversell.

Brilliant. You shouldn’t.

And you don’t have to.

But you do need to speak up.

Because if people don’t hear your voice, they will hear someone else’s.

And what if that voice is less clear?

Less thoughtful?

Less useful?

What if the people who need your clarity

are only hearing the noise?

In a world that’s drowning in noise,

be the signal.

Maybe that kind of visibility works better for you:

Not noise, but signal.

Not persuasion, but resonance.

You don’t have to “market” yourself.

But you do have to let the right people find you.

And that starts with being visible.

By sending out your signal.

So: What’s stopping you from stepping forward?

How do you distinguish noise from signal when you listen to others?

Keep lighting the path!