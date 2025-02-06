If in doubt, choose plain and simple

If you challenge the status quo but can’t explain how, you’re not transforming anything. You’re just making noise.

If people need a dictionary to understand their next steps, they’ll default to what’s familiar instead.

Plain and simple is the first of the four PATH principles.

It’s pretty, well, simple: If in doubt, choose the simpler words, use the plainer language.

It’s the foundation for everything else.

Isn’t it kind of crazy that it still has such a bad rep in business?

It baffles me that people still wear it as a badge of honor when they are able to juggle complex statements that sound fancy but no-one understands.

Confusion is a much bigger issue than complexity. Even a difficult plan can be followed if it’s clear, but a confusing one will paralyze action.

When you find plain and simple words:

→ A vague vision becomes a future I can clearly see.

→ The logical next step becomes the obvious next step.

This is what I’d award the badge of honor for.

How about you?

Keep lighting the path!