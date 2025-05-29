Boardroom Theater



Sometimes you just want to scream out loud at the madness.

I feel you.

You’ve counted five separate “absolutely” and three “couldn’t agree more.” in the past five minutes alone.

But the questions that matter never surface.

You’ve been through this countless times and you’re 100% certain that tomorrow the same blockers will take over again.

So, yeah, at some point you just think: “This needs to stop!”

But how?

Swallow it silently and go to therapy?

Play along cheerfully and be a good team member?

Nuke the whole thing and attack the lazy arguments straight on?

Sure. All of this feels like relief in the moment. But long-term, they only feed the theater you want to escape.

The bolder move is to stop focusing on yourself. Stop finding more arguments for why you’re right and they’re wrong. Stop thinking they’re stupid.

Because being right isn’t the point. Getting it right is.

And that means to start looking from their perspective.

What makes them think that way?

What makes them act that way?

What are they protecting?

What is a hidden motivation?

What are they afraid to say out loud? Why?

These are just a few of the questions you could ask instead of obsessing over why you’re smarter than them.

They allow you to light a path for the team instead of winning an argument over who’s right.

Will you?

Keep lighting the path!