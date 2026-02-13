“I need to sound professional.”

That might be the single most expensive sentence in business.

It‘s the reason strategies die in inboxes. It’s the reason teams nod in meetings and do nothing afterward. It’s the reason smart leaders sound like interchangeable corporate bots.

Because “sounding professional” usually means:

→ Adding syllables where none are needed.

→ Using “utilize” instead of “use.”

→ Talking about “synergies” instead of “working together.”

→ Hiding the actual instruction behind a wall of context.

We do this because we are afraid.

We are afraid that if we speak plainly, we won’t look smart enough.

We are afraid that if we say “Stop doing X,” we sound too blunt.

So we say, “We need to re-evaluate our prioritization frameworks regarding X.”

And then we wonder why X is still happening on Tuesday.

There is nothing professional about being misunderstood.

There is no badge of honor for complexity.

There is no ROI on confusion.

Real professionalism is the courage to be plain and simple.

To say exactly what you mean, even if it feels “too easy.”

To strip away the armor of jargon and just speak.

Stop trying to sound like a professional.

Start sounding like a human who wants to get things done.

(And watch how much faster they actually get done.)

Keep lighting the path,

Michael