The cost of unclear words


When clarity is missing, your team burns twice the energy to get half as far.

Endless clarifications.
Sideways conversations.
Urgent “just one more thing” requests.
The list goes on …

No wonder, I’m hearing this a lot from Scrum teams:
“I’m done with the endless standups. It’s a never-ending stream of repeating messages and no action.”

It’s not that people don’t care.
Or that they’re not working hard.
You actually follow the agile playbook perfectly but somehow there’s zero strategic progress and the meetings start to blur.

When we dig deeper, the problem is often lack of clarity. Without a shared understanding, focus is missing and action is scattered at best.

It feels like your job is no longer creating impact but just keeping things running.

I would like to understand this better. If you’re suffering from meeting burnout or if you’re frustrated with time wasted in meetings, I’d love to hear your observations and theories. What’s happening? What‘s going wrong? Please reply to this mail with your thoughts or stories…

Keep lighting the path!

PS: On Thursday, I’m hosting a live session with ideas on how to fix this. Click here for details and registration. Hope to see you there!

