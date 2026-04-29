Has the show finally won over substance?

In the past months, several of my clients all brought up a very similar question. One that troubles them deeply. It goes something like this:

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​I’ve always wanted to be the thoughtful, honest, no bullshit communicator. And it worked well enough. But now every event I go to, I see polished and loud and confident speakers and I’m standing there thinking, have I lost? Like, has the world just decided that the show wins? Because i don’t want to be the performer. I really don’t. But I’m genuinely starting to wonder if my way is just done.

Maybe you’ve thought it too.

Here is what I want to say to that.

There is a speech somewhere in your past that you remember to this day. Maybe the slides were a little improvised and the structure was a bit scattered. But someone stood there and said something so exactly right for where you were at that point in your life that it just stuck. Years later, it’s still with you.

They probably have no idea.

That person wasn’t doing the show either.

Right now someone in your world is sitting in a room waiting for that. Maybe it’s the all-hands next month. The board. The summit. A room full of people who long to hear something that actually meanssomething. If you walk into that room doing “the show”, they will go home with another perfectly packaged nothing, smile politely, and finally stop believing that anyone at the front actually gets it.

So. This moment is yours.

Not the others. Not the people flooding your feed with AI-polished takes and a voice that isn’t theirs.

I have good reasons to believe that. They have raised the noise floor so high, so fast, that people have stopped listening for competence. Everyone sounds competent now. What they’re listening for, perhaps without being able to articulate it, is a human being who actually gives a damn about this particular room.

That was true before AI. It was true before LinkedIn. It will be true after whatever comes next.

AI may have made the performers louder and slicker and more present than ever. But it accidentally did something else too: it has made your audience really good at smelling the difference. When everyone’s the same slick presenter with the same polished AI-style storytelling, it’s a huge relief when someone shows up who is genuinely in the room with them, for them, rather than performing at them.

That someone is you. It has always been you. Not the slicker version of you. Not the more performative, more AI-smoothed version of you. The one who’s thoughtful, passionate, and genuinely cares about their work and the people who it’s for.

So, if the above question has crossed your mind, don’t wait for this moment to pass. It won’t. The shift is permanent. Don’t let the doubt win. Your way is exactly what it calls for. Don’t let the noise convince you that the show has won. It hasn’t. And don’t let the gap between how you show up and how they show up make you think you’re not enough. You are. Because you already do the one thing they can’t: you make the person in front of you feel like the moment belongs to them, not to you.

The performers are persuading harder. Let them.

You’re not here to persuade. You’re here to resonate.

That’s the thing they can’t easily copy with AI. Resonance doesn’t come from polish or volume or a perfectly engineered hook. It comes from someone who is quieter than the noise, calmer than the performance, and honest enough to sound like a person.

It’s the scarcest thing right now.

And yet, you’re probably asking: ok, but what does this actually ask from me? Because I’ve been doing my thing and it doesn’t feel like it’s working.

Go back to that speech for a second. The one you still remember. That speaker wasn’t optimizing for applause. Which is interesting, because the ones you’ve forgotten were. Every one of them. Despite the tight structure, the confident delivery, those clever lines that landed so well. You don’t remember a single one.

The question that speaker was answering, maybe without knowing it, wasn’t “how do I want to be seen?” It was “what does this person need to be able to do, say, or believe after this that they can’t right now?”

That’s it. That’s the whole thing. Not at all a performance question. Not even a message question. A progress question. One that takes you out of the equation entirely and puts the audience at the center.

Ask it before every moment that counts. The answer will tell you everything you need to know about what to say and how to show up.

This is your moment. Rise up.

Michael

PS: If you want real examples of how to lead with substance instead of show, my latest essay on “What the Best Leaders Say” looks at two fascinating examples of leaders who refused the performers’ playbook.