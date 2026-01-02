How do you keep focused beyond January?

My ambition for this was to make it the most important thing you read this year.

I know, the year has just started, but I was never good at keeping my ambitions low.



So, what is it about?

Well, many of you begin the New Year with renewed energy and good intentions. And even if resolutions are not your thing, almost everyone I spoke to recently shared a similar wish:

→ Better focus.

But. There’s also a familiar frustration: That it feels the same every year. You start the year with strong momentum, but then things quickly begin to drift once everyday work takes over.

Tomorrow, my newest essay on What the Best Leaders Say drops. I dive deep on why that happens. And it turns out to have very little to do with discipline or priorities.

Once you see it, it’s hard to unsee. But the best part is that the fix is simple, when you know what to look for.

Personally, I think it’s the most important essay I’ve written so far in the “What the Best Leaders Say” series.

Subscribe risk-free with a free test month and access to the complete archive of past essays, including audio versions and action guides.

Keep lighting the path,

Michael