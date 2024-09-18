Book a call
Turning ambition into progress

A while ago, a friend called me because he was frustrated with his marketing team. “The people on the team are so motivated, but we’re making so little progress,” were his words.

And he was right. The team was highly motivated. But the problem was that they were chasing 100 ideas in a 100 different directions.

Each of them was good, some even amazing. But each of them told a slightly different story.

Rather than one bold promise, they were making 100 little promises.

Which confused customers.

As soon as we understood this, we changed it. Instead of redoing the website or planning the next campaign, we took a step back. We focused.

It wasn’t an easy process. Some of these choices were hard, some perhaps even slightly deliberate.

But by aligning every activity on a common path we managed to turn ambition into progress.

The team was just as motivated as before, if not more. Only this time, everyone was pushing in the same direction.

How about you? Do all of your marketing activities tell a concise story?

