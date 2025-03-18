Give them some space

This is what instantly improves any message …











Most people’s communication is missing space in ways they don’t even notice. For example:

1. Space to think

Instead of letting a point land, they rush to the next one. People need time to process an idea.

2. Space for the listener

They don’t create room for the other person to see themselves in the message. It’s simply a broadcast of their own views.

3. Space between ideas

They give a rapid fire info dump of details, making it hard to separate the important from the irrelevant. When everything’s important, nothing’s important.

4. Space for emotion

They focus on getting the facts right and give no space for emotions. Great messages make sense. But they also feel right.

5. Space for curiosity

They explain everything at once instead of leaving room for intrigue. A well-placed gap or an unfinished thought invites the audience to lean in and want more.

6. Space to breathe

They fear silence as awkward, perhaps out of nervousness, habit, or the uncomfort that comes from it. The irony is that breathing removes all of that, plus it gives the audiences space to breathe too.

7. Space in their writing

Their text is dense, without visual breathing room. No line breaks, no emphasis, no rhythm. The reader’s eye gets lost, and the message loses impact.

8. Space for the unsaid

Not everything needs to be spelled out. The best communication allows people to connect the dots and draw their own conclusions. That’s what makes your message their message.

How do you give your audience space to connect?

Keep lighting the path!