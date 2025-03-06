Do you struggle to impress people?

If you have to work hard to make people get your message, you’re probably doing it wrong.

Here’s how to fix it:

1. Steal their words.

Stop searching for the perfect words.

Your audience already uses them (if you care to listen).

Listen. Steal. Use them better than they do.

2. Find the slope.

Persuasion feels like pushing a boulder uphill.

Resonance feels like gravity doing the work for you.

Find where they’re already headed. And meet them there.

3. Make it plain and simple.

No fluff. No buzzwords. No ‘important sounding’ nonsense.

If you wouldn’t say it to a friend, don’t say it here.

Clarity wins. Every. Single. Time.

4. Make them feel it.

People don’t act on what makes sense.

They act on what feels true.

And when that happens your words don’t just sound good, they’ll change things.

5. Watch their reaction.

Watch where people lean in: that’s your signal.

Watch where they tune out: that’s noise.

Adapt. Refine. Until only signal remains.

In other words, great communicators understand something that anyone who aims to “impress” simply overlooks:

It’s not about you.

So, how does great communication work?

You don’t persuade harder.

You resonate stronger.