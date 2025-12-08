Do you care about culture and innovation?

How do you fix a broken culture without firing all the people?

No, seriously.

It sounds like a joke but it’s a real question.

How do you do it?

Cultures grow slowly and you can’t easily change them overnight. If at all.

Let’s make it even harder.

What if the culture you have today is the result of the success you have had in the past?

In other words, what if the very thing that worked so well for so long now backfires?

How do you even see that the culture is the problem?

And once you do see it, how safe is it to change something that helped you get where you are?

So, again: how do you fix that culture?

This is what the current issue of “What the Best Leaders Say” explores.

It’s a nuanced look at Microsoft’s transition from one of the most energetic leaders, Steve Ballmer, to a much calmer, reflective Satya Nadella.

There is a lot to learn here for anyone who cares about culture and innovation.

Grab it while it’s fresh.

Keep lighting the path,

Michael