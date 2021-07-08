David Hamilton-Jones

It’s an interesting industry. There are a little over 830 companies that I found in the UK to have some form or another of building campervans. Some are very large but the majority of them are quite small. When I speak to a number of these companies, the industry is strange in that some of them – without doing their own marketing – got more work than they can do. You know, in most cases companies are looking for growth but this industry is a really rare exception in that some of these companies are really happy with the size that they are and they don’t want to grow. What they do want is better customers.

What I mean by that is customers who are better aligned with the work they like to do. And this is what attracts those companies to the site. After a user visits the first page, they are greeted with “Find your new dream campervan”. From there, there is a filtering system of questions that they can answer about what they’re looking at. Because some people will want a larger vehicle where they can stand up in the shower. Some people look to replace their everyday vehicle with a smaller one. And so these are very different needs.

The website then recommends the sort of campervan that they will be looking for, that is if they are new to the idea. If they already know exactly what they’re looking for, it will suggest those companies that can fulfill the requirements that they need.

So, the phone calls that will be received through my site to these companies should be much better aligned with what they do. They shouldn’t find themselves in a position where they’re going: “Sorry, we don’t do that.“ So that’s one audience that I’m communicating with.

The other audience are those new users coming in. It’s quite easy to talk to somebody who is just at the beginning and wants to learn because I have experiences that can make it easier for them to make a decision. But this site, I think, is most powerful when people who already have a campervan, who already have experience, decide to join the community because they’re looking for it.

During the workshop that you provided, it was that audience that I focused on. They either already have a campervan today or they have just gone through this journey of looking for a company, designing it, having it built, having it handed over, and then having a first experience for this.

These experiences that you’ve made on your journey would be really useful to bring into the CompareTheCampervan site. These people are the best to answer questions of those who come after them. By going into real detail about what their worldviews are – How do they feel about money? How do they feel about status? How do they feel about interacting with other people in the community? – by going through that process has allowed me to find a way to talk to them that they know I understand them and offer them things that will meet the sort of community that they would like to engage in. Through the masterclass, I’ve become much more clear about how to address them.