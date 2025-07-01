Conversations that matter

“We want outcomes without the conversations that make them possible.” But that’s exactly what’s apparently happening …

Last week, I gave the opening keynote at Scrum Day. What a sharp, caring community! I’ve met so many people who care deeply and think thoroughly. People who believe in better and want to make an impact.

But also, many of them felt they’re in a system that won’t let them.

Here are three things that I kept hearing and that are worth sharing:

1) “Leadership doesn’t trust us.”

Not in an aggressive way. But still, many feel excluded from important conversations. For example, they’re brought in to improve delivery, but not allowed to change anything. They’re asked to help, but not trusted to shape what help looks like.

What I’ve seen though, not only at this conference but in many conversations over the past year, when leaders do open that door, the dynamic changes, often fast. These aren’t idealists hoping for permission. They’re strategic thinkers who understand complexity, culture, and change. They see where a system has leaks and they’re ready to help fix it if you let them.

2) “We just want to be heard.”

Not praised. Not necessarily agreed with. Just heard by leadership. Many of them were tired of trying to speak into a room where no one is listening.

Don’t get me wrong. They’re not demanding the spotlight. They’re simply hoping to be taken seriously.

Which doesn’t take much, does it? Perhaps a moment of curiosity, a real question, any signal that says, “I’m listening.” And suddenly, the room feels different. Being heard is often the first step to finally making progress.

3) “We don’t say Scrum anymore.”

Many of the attendees told me that Scrum is becoming kind of a “dirty word”. Not because it’s wrong, but because the word alone can shut down a conversation before it begins.

So they’re still doing the work but they’re using different words to explain the work, because they know the ideas matter and they don’t want the label to get in the way.

What struck me most was that none of this was shared as a complaint. It felt more like people were raising their hand. We’re here to help!

If you’re in a leadership role:

There’s a huge untapped potential right there in your team.

People who think deeply. Who care. Who want to help you succeed.

But they can’t do that if you don’t let them in to the important conversations.

And if you’re one of the many who care for better:

Keep speaking up.

You never know who’s listening.

Keep lighting the path!