Book a call
Search
Close this search box.

Clear vs. clever

Clear beats clever almost every time.

So, it’s tempting to conclude:
Don’t be clever, be clear!

I think you shouldn’t.

Because, of course, clear plus clever beats both.

Be clever and clear!

Get Daily Insights on The Art of Communicating for Free

Read More

What customers want

Many failed products are built on what the makers think people should want. Successful products deliver on what people actually want or need (if not

Read »

Don’t be different!

A unique position is what every marketer dreams of. If your brand occupies a unique position, it can’t easily be copied or challenged by a

Read »

Brain to brain

Speaking is a sequential process. We can only speak one word after another. However, thoughts aren’t sequential. When I think something – let’s say the

Read »

Daily insights on
The Art of Communicating

Find the right words and
make a bigger impact!!
You can opt-out any time but I think you’ll really like what you get. Please see my privacy terms.