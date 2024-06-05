Clear vs. clever

Clear beats clever almost every time.
So, it’s tempting to conclude:
Don’t be clever, be clear!
I think you shouldn’t.
Because, of course, clear plus clever beats both.
Be clever and clear!
Clear beats clever almost every time.
So, it’s tempting to conclude:
Don’t be clever, be clear!
I think you shouldn’t.
Because, of course, clear plus clever beats both.
Be clever and clear!
Many failed products are built on what the makers think people should want. Successful products deliver on what people actually want or need (if not
A unique position is what every marketer dreams of. If your brand occupies a unique position, it can’t easily be copied or challenged by a
Speaking is a sequential process. We can only speak one word after another. However, thoughts aren’t sequential. When I think something – let’s say the