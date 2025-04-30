There’s no aha without a huh.

You can’t lead with answers if no one’s asking the question.

That’s the mistake many communicators make.

They jump straight to the solution.

→ The vision.

→ The strategy.

→ The next step.

But no one’s leaning in.

Because no one’s wondering.

If your message doesn’t start where they are, e.g. from

→ a tension they experience,

→ a question they have,

→ a doubt they feel,

they might not be open for your answer.

It’ll sound like noise.

Even if it’s brilliant.

If there’s no “huh?”,

there can’t be an “aha!”.

Now, here’s where it gets interesting. Often these things are hidden.

It’s a tension they can’t name but is clearly there.

Or a question they don’t know they have but is obvious once you articulate it.

Perhaps it’s a doubt they don’t have words for but is clearly bugging them.

Putting that into words and leading your announcement from there is the difference between communication that makes sense and one that also feels right.

It doesn’t start where you want them to be.

It starts where they are.

Keep lighting the path!