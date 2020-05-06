What your audience cares about

… is not you, but themselves. A few of the more obvious things they might care about:

They want praise and recognition from their boss.

They do not want trouble with their colleagues.

Less hassle.

They want to save money.

Or make money. Big time.

Close that deal.

Scale their business.

They don’t want to take any risks.

Not decide for themselves so they can shift the blame if it fails.

Have someone tell them what to do.

They want to live a healthier life.

Feel good.

Impress their friends.

They want to be promoted.

…

Any of these result from constraints and demands, from experiences and desires that sometimes have a lot, but just as often have only very little to do with your product. And yet these aspects determine how your audience hears what you say.