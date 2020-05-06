What your audience cares about

… is not you, but themselves. A few of the more obvious things they might care about:
- They want praise and recognition from their boss.
- They do not want trouble with their colleagues.
- Less hassle.
- They want to save money.
- Or make money. Big time.
- Close that deal.
- Scale their business.
- They don’t want to take any risks.
- Not decide for themselves so they can shift the blame if it fails.
- Have someone tell them what to do.
- They want to live a healthier life.
- Feel good.
- Impress their friends.
- They want to be promoted.
- …
Any of these result from constraints and demands, from experiences and desires that sometimes have a lot, but just as often have only very little to do with your product. And yet these aspects determine how your audience hears what you say.