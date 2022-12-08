SEARCH

Explore

Blog
Manifesto
Free E-Book
Podcast
Book

Work with me

Instant Clarity Call
Coaching
Discovery Call

Connect

Linkedin Instagram Twitter Facebook

SUBSCRIBE

Don’t be different!

A unique position is what every marketer dreams of. If your brand occupies a unique position, it can’t easily be copied or challenged by a competitor. The market is all yours.

The pitfall is that “unique” is often taken to mean “different”.

Different is pointless, though. Different has no meaning to your customer. It’s an entirely selfish motive.

If only because your customers are most likely not looking for a different solution (most of them actually like known and proven much better). Customers are rather looking for a specific solution. If you solve their specific problem in a specific way and if that specific way makes sense to them, you’re going to earn the spot for this specific solution in their mind.

This spot is often not the result of spontaneous creative work (what many marketers love) but of rigorous revelation work (what strategic marketers do).

The irony is that while everyone else is busy trying to be different, you are automatically going to end up actually being different. Thanks to rigorous focus that led you to a deep understanding of your specific customers’ domain, you’re going to come up with solutions that no-one else could discover and that are therefore unlike any other solution. Usually, also way more thoughtful and useful.

Don’t be different. Be specific.

What if you could speak with irresistible clarity?

My eBook teaches you a 5-step process that works

Read More

Wild Hearts

No, it’s not how you did it in the past.No, it’s not guaranteed to work.It’s even possible that you get some pushback on this.But it’s

Read »
Dr. Michael Gerharz

Dr. Michael Gerharz

WORK

WITH ME

Instant
CLARITY CALL

Personal
COACHING

Public
SPEAKING

GET INSPIRED

WITH CONTENT

Leaders Light the Path
MANIFESTO

Daily Thoughts on Clarity
BLOG

Listen to the
PODCAST

LEVEL UP

WITH ME

Free eBook
CRACK THE CLARITY CODE

MASTERCLASS

SEARCH THE SITE

Yes, I love talking to you. Call me at +49.2241.8997777
Or reach out at michael@michaelgerharz.com

NEWSLETTER

Crack the
Clarity Code!

Think, speak, and lead with clarity!
  • Start your day with a boost of clarity
  • New posts every weekday
  • Special offers
You can opt-out any time but I think you’ll really like what you get. Please see my privacy terms.