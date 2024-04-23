Book a call
What do you mean?

This one’s so obvious that I hesitated to post it, but then again it’s so often dismissed that I think it’s important to repeat: If you want your audience to get what you mean, say what you mean.

So often, people just don’t trust in their plain words.

They look for fancier ways of saying what they mean.
Try to make it sound more spectacular.
Or more eloquent.
Professional.

Rather than simply clearer ways of saying what they mean.

But the truth is that
… clear beats clever.
… relatable beats fancy.
… tangible beats spectacular.

Just say what you mean.
In plain and simple language.

