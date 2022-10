The sweet spot for running a sustainable business is to do things that

i. you are deeply passionate about,

ii. unbelievably good at and

iii. can make a healthy profit from.

Three common misconceptions about the sweet spot:

No. 1: Because it’s your passion, it’s not hard work.

No. 2: Because you’re good at it, it’s easy.

No. 3: Because people pay you, it’s profitable.

All three can be true. But you shouldn’t count on it.