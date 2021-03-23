You talkin’ to me?

“You tellin me I’m wrong? I gotta do things differently? Who are you? I know damn well what I need to do. Don’t you dare tell me what I gotta do.”

I bet you know that feeling. That feeling when some sales representative comes over and tries to tell you what’s right and what’s not. That you’ve been doing things all wrong all along and that only they know what’s right and if only you bought their stuff you’d be in paradise.

And the only thing you can think of is how they seem to not even get the least bit about your business. How they don’t have the faintest ideas of what you actually struggle with. And don’t even try to get you.

That’s why it makes such a difference when you are the person who does get their customer. Who listens first and then talks. Who doesn’t have all the answers but sees a path that your customers have overlooked, yet. Who doesn’t tell them they are wrong but leads them to ask the right questions.

Then the question mark turns into an exclamation mark: She’s talking to me!