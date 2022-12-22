Relevance beats elegance

Elegance might get you attention.
But relevance creates interest.
Elegance without relevance is meaningless.
By all means, make it elegant. But never at the expense of relevance.
Elegance might get you attention.
But relevance creates interest.
Elegance without relevance is meaningless.
By all means, make it elegant. But never at the expense of relevance.
What an inspiring story Kathy Letendre shared with me in the newest episode of the “Leaders Light the Path” podcast. In 2020, she decided to
It’s easy to make a speech funny. Hire some comedians, gather them in a room and they’ll make it funny. What’s hard is to make
Among the silliest things marketers do is decorate diamonds. You don’t decorate a diamond, you polish it. You don’t hide its beauty underneath layers of