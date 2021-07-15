SEARCH

Explore

COACHING

Masterclass

Connect

Linkedin
Instagram
Twitter
Facebook

SUBSCRIBE

The habit of meaning what you say

The habit of meaning what you say is one of the safest ways to build long term trusted relationships.

It requires honesty, empathy, and clarity.

The honesty to only promise to others what you can keep (and be open to say so if you can’t).

The empathy to understand that this is what they need.

The clarity to speak so that others get what you mean.

A surprisingly large amount of frustration around broken promises stems from a lack of the latter. What we said was not we meant. At least it’s not what they thought we meant.

You need all three.

If you liked this post

consider subscribing to my week-daily thoughts on the art of communicating.
We never use your address for anything else. Please see our privacy terms.

Read More

Tesla’s marketing

The easiest way to get people talking about your product is to start with a product that’s worth talking about. That’s why, for example, the

Read »
Dr. Michael Gerharz

Dr. Michael Gerharz

Light the path

LISTEN TO THE

PODCAST

Click

Direct-links to the newest episodes:

READ THE

BLOG

Click

Direct-links to the newest posts:

GET

COACHING

Click

Work with me 1:1

Create messages that resonate so strongly that it leads to change!
Focus your message to what matters most to your customers and communicate it with clarity

SEARCH THE SITE

Yes, I love talking to you. Call me at +49.2241.8997777
Or reach out at michael@michaelgerharz.com