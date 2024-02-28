What would happen if you stopped “targeting” your customers and started “serving” them?
The words we use to describe our work do matter.
What are yours?
What would happen if you stopped “targeting” your customers and started “serving” them?
The words we use to describe our work do matter.
What are yours?
Lighting the path is an activity, not a role. You can light us the path from any position, no official title required, no permission needed.
It’s every speaker’s dream: To turn our audiences into raving advocates of our story. Of course, if that’s what we’re up to, then the important
Knives can kill people. Are the makers of the knives responsible? How about the marketers? Let’s assume X out of every 100,000 knives are used