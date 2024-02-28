fbpx
Targeting your customers

What would happen if you stopped “targeting” your customers and started “serving” them?

The words we use to describe our work do matter.

What are yours?

Leading your future boss

Lighting the path is an activity, not a role. You can light us the path from any position, no official title required, no permission needed.

Every speaker’s dream

It’s every speaker’s dream: To turn our audiences into raving advocates of our story. Of course, if that’s what we’re up to, then the important

